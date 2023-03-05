Echo Street Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in H. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,998,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,894,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,898,000 after acquiring an additional 454,939 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,391,000 after acquiring an additional 41,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,884,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,749,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,283,000 after acquiring an additional 86,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H opened at $122.80 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $122.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.45.

Insider Activity

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share. Hyatt Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 7,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $907,097.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,581.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,743 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,951. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.57.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.