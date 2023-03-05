Echo Street Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NetApp by 33.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,134,000 after acquiring an additional 244,451 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in NetApp by 1.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 12.7% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

NetApp Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP opened at $65.78 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.88.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

