Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $477,000 Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 968.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.58.

KEYS opened at $159.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,805 shares of company stock worth $4,087,026. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

