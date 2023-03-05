Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,827 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 10.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 162,979 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Splunk by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,257,906 shares of the software company’s stock worth $244,994,000 after purchasing an additional 236,007 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth $488,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Splunk by 19.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,754 shares of the software company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth $15,792,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $100.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $150.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average of $88.60.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.88.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

