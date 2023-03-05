Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,530 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

In related news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $283,746.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $279,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,519 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,788. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.28. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $37.65.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

