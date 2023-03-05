Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,138 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $126.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of -163.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.15 and a 200 day moving average of $137.68. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.08.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

