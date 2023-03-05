Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,049 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Trex by 110.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Trex by 19.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Trex by 442.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREX opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $47.85. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

