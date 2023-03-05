eCash (XEC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $613.16 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $613.16 million and $5.79 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eCash has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,442.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.98 or 0.00556875 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00172734 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00039645 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000747 BTC.
About eCash
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,325,067,173,303 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
