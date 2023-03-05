Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 20th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $10.21 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $12.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.