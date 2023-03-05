Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 20th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $10.21 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 278,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

