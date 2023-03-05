Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Short Interest Up 25.5% in February

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,640,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 14,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.
Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. 1,206,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,140. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $17.48.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,126,000 after buying an additional 2,253,376 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at $13,684,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,791,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after buying an additional 1,040,404 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 507.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 721,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 2,036.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 665,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 634,475 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
