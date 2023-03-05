Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Short Interest Up 25.5% in February

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2023

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAXGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,640,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 14,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Dynavax Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. 1,206,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,140. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,915,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,414,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $232,210.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,915,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,414,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynavax Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,126,000 after buying an additional 2,253,376 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at $13,684,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,791,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after buying an additional 1,040,404 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 507.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 721,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 2,036.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 665,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 634,475 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.