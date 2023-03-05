dYdX (DYDX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $129.61 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One dYdX token can now be bought for $2.45 or 0.00010850 BTC on major exchanges. dYdX has a market capitalization of $383.05 million and approximately $129.61 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dYdX has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

About dYdX

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.

A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”

dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

