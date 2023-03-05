Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Update

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the January 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dufry Stock Performance

DUFRY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 45,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,665. Dufry has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dufry in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Global Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

