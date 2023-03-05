Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 52.73%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. Dream Finders Homes has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $23.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 27,863 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. 20.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Dream Finders Homes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

