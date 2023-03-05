Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 52.73%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. Dream Finders Homes has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $23.09.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 27,863 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. 20.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
