DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Raised to $30.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market perform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.10.

DV opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 110.84 and a beta of 0.76.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $164,273.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,298.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $164,273.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,298.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $41,332.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,336.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,637 shares of company stock valued at $600,644 over the last ninety days. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,049,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 7.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,611,000 after acquiring an additional 101,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in DoubleVerify by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 144,334 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

