Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Position Lowered by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lessened its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 933.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 78.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $149.15 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

