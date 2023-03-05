Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Short Interest Up 24.8% in February

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,230,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 8,200,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.88.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.15. 1,770,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

See Also

