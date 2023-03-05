Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reaches $0.0754 on Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0754 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion and $295.88 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00404677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015071 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000849 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017533 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

