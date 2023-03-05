Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Position Increased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,569,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Diversey were worth $12,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diversey by 19,023.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,020,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,574 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Diversey by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,577,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Diversey by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,578,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,398 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Diversey by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 951,084 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 10.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,779,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,544,000 after purchasing an additional 928,526 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSEY shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.80 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $6.34 on Friday. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

