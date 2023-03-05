Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $81.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ JACK opened at $87.46 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $94.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.09.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $86,952.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,177 shares of company stock worth $358,825. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Jack in the Box by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

