Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $31.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05. Kohl’s has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is -444.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,796,000 after purchasing an additional 551,124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,306,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 64,710 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,753,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,773,000 after purchasing an additional 166,199 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,401,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

