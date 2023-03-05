Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Short Interest Up 26.2% in February

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 917,600 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 727,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Despegar.com

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DESP. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,400,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,672,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 912,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DESP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.81. 1,133,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,259. The company has a market cap of $413.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Despegar.com Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DESP. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Despegar.com to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Despegar.com Corp. is an online travel company, which engages in providing online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Ernesto Cadeiras, and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

