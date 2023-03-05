DeFiChain (DFI) Trading Down 9.1% This Week

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $265.36 million and $2.32 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00002321 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain was first traded on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

