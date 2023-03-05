Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Update

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,800 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the January 31st total of 571,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Deep Yellow Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of DYLLF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 107,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,180. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. Deep Yellow has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.90.
Deep Yellow Company Profile
