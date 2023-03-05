Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Update

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,800 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the January 31st total of 571,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Deep Yellow Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DYLLF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 107,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,180. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. Deep Yellow has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.90.

Get Deep Yellow alerts:

Deep Yellow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Deep Yellow Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects. The company was founded on March 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.