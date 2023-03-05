Decred Price Tops $21.85 (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. Decred has a total market cap of $322.90 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decred has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $21.85 or 0.00097408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00209241 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00056232 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00053452 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004455 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000804 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,779,019 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

