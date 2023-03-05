Decred (DCR) Hits Market Cap of $321.04 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.72 or 0.00096776 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $321.04 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00208682 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00054432 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000806 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,780,378 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.