Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Oppenheimer

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.98) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CYTK. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.29.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 9.40. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $100,999.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $100,999.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $161,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,337,156.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,679 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,453,000 after buying an additional 15,120 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

