CV SHOTS Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $10.79 million and approximately $14.02 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CV SHOTS has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00436061 USD and is up 14.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

