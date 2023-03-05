CUBE Hits 1-Day Volume of $9,518.52 (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last week, CUBE has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One CUBE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUBE has a market cap of $26.93 million and approximately $9,518.52 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

CUBE Profile

CUBE was first traded on January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.

$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

CUBE Token Trading

