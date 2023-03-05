Credit Suisse Group Trims Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Target Price to $139.00

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $139.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.70.

NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $125.73 on Wednesday. Prometheus Biosciences has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $127.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a current ratio of 31.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.45.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $1,328,880.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,900,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,963. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 70,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after buying an additional 18,658 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,891,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

