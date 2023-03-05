Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WDAY. Barclays decreased their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.72.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $191.55 on Wednesday. Workday has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $248.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.54.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Workday will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,694,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $181,859.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,152,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,694,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,548 shares of company stock valued at $19,948,539 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Workday by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.