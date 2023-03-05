Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on March 22nd

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $2.79 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $3.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,338,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

