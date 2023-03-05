Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Short Interest Update

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the January 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Approximately 15.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $449.85. 47,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,345. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 23.10, a quick ratio of 23.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $452.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.52. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $358.00 and a 12-month high of $648.95.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.28 by $2.46. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.26 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 45.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.04, for a total value of $555,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 94.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.