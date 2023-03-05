Craig Hallum Trims Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Target Price to $27.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xometry from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry Stock Up 0.2 %

Xometry stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xometry has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $64.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.30). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xometry will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $342,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,358.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $342,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,358.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,737 shares of company stock worth $2,131,363. Company insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Xometry by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.