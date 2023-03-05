Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. CL King upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CBRL opened at $109.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.36. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

