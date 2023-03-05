Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CBRL. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.00.

CBRL stock opened at $109.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.92.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $933.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 108.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 38.1% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth $2,975,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

