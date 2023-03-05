Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Short Interest Up 9.7% in February

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,818,800 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the January 31st total of 5,303,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC raised Country Garden Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Country Garden Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CTRGF opened at C$2.35 on Friday. Country Garden Services has a 52 week low of C$1.32 and a 52 week high of C$5.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.35.

Country Garden Services Company Profile

Country Garden Services Holdings Co Ltd. is an investment holding company. It operates through the following segments: Property Management Services, Community Value-added Services, Value-added Services to Non-property Owners, and Other Services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Foshan, China.

See Also

