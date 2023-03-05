COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,607,600 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the January 31st total of 6,030,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,284.7 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

CICOF remained flat at $1.10 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.19.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

