COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,607,600 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the January 31st total of 6,030,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,284.7 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance
CICOF remained flat at $1.10 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.19.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
