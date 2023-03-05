CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,800 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the January 31st total of 426,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.1 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CoreCard from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CoreCard by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CoreCard by 316.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of CoreCard by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCard by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCard during the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCRD opened at $32.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $279.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.99. CoreCard has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $35.48.

CoreCard Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which are involved in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

