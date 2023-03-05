Contrasting Solid Power (SLDP) & Its Rivals

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Solid Power to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solid Power and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $11.79 million $18.09 million -64.39 Solid Power Competitors $700.27 million $4.07 million 5.22

Solid Power’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Solid Power. Solid Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Solid Power has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Power’s peers have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

34.0% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power -81.05% -1.72% -1.58% Solid Power Competitors -87.17% -126.36% -19.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Solid Power and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 5 1 0 2.17 Solid Power Competitors 66 456 976 50 2.65

Solid Power presently has a consensus target price of $5.38, indicating a potential upside of 66.93%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 27.99%. Given Solid Power’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Solid Power peers beat Solid Power on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Solid Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.