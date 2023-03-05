Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Citigroup began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $223.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 637.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

