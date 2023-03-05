ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 33,198 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:COP opened at $108.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.24.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

