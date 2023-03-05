Conflux (CFX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $255.83 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $531.48 million and $255.83 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,445.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00403744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00089200 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.95 or 0.00663585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.00556964 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004435 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009766 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,531,244,017 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,531,141,561.836925 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19037036 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $181,733,762.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.