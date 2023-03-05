comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

comScore Stock Up 3.3 %

comScore stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. comScore has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Paul Livek bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $87,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,957,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,524.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $312,500. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of comScore by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,052,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after buying an additional 29,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of comScore by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 180,923 shares in the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of comScore by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of comScore by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,061,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 213,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of comScore by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

