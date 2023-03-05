comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.
comScore Stock Up 3.3 %
comScore stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. comScore has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46.
In other news, Director William Paul Livek bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $87,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,957,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,524.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $312,500. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
