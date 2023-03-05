CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
CompoSecure Trading Up 4.8 %
CMPO opened at $6.74 on Thursday. CompoSecure has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $8.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $514.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.83.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleichroeder LP boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,933,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after buying an additional 566,355 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 80.7% in the second quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 900,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 402,347 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at about $1,506,000. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.
