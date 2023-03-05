CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

CompoSecure Trading Up 4.8 %

CMPO opened at $6.74 on Thursday. CompoSecure has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $8.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $514.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 13,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $60,233.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,988,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,307.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 766,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $4,790,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 315,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 13,943 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $60,233.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,988,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,307.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,822,685 shares of company stock worth $15,626,167 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleichroeder LP boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,933,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after buying an additional 566,355 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 80.7% in the second quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 900,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 402,347 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at about $1,506,000. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CompoSecure

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.