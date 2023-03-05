Comparing Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) & Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY)

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Kyocera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Transphorm shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Transphorm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Kyocera alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Kyocera and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyocera 7.31% 4.55% 3.38% Transphorm -146.92% -72.87% -45.74%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A Transphorm 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kyocera and Transphorm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Transphorm has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 92.79%. Given Transphorm’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Kyocera.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kyocera and Transphorm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyocera $16.38 billion 1.11 $1.32 billion $3.13 16.14 Transphorm $18.25 million 12.56 -$10.23 million ($0.47) -8.55

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kyocera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Kyocera has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transphorm has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kyocera beats Transphorm on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyocera

(Get Rating)

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive. The Semiconductor Components segment caters ceramic packages for crystal and saw devices, ceramic metal oxide semiconductor/charge coupled device image sensor ceramic packages, large scale integration ceramic packages, wireless communication device packages, optical communication device packages and components, and organic multilayer packages. The Applied Ceramic Products segment handles the residential and commercial use solar power generating systems, solar cells and modules, cutting tools, micro drills, medical and dental implants, and jewelry and applied ceramic products. The Electronic Devices segment offers ceramic capacitors, tantalum capacitors, saw de

About Transphorm

(Get Rating)

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.