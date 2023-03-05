Comparing Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) & Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) and Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Tarena International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Tarena International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Tarena International and Renovare Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International -3.45% N/A -5.89% Renovare Environmental N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International $374.50 million 0.14 -$74.47 million $0.54 8.70 Renovare Environmental $12.35 million 0.00 -$21.60 million N/A N/A

This table compares Tarena International and Renovare Environmental’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Renovare Environmental has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tarena International.

Volatility and Risk

Tarena International has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tarena International and Renovare Environmental, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarena International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tarena International currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.32%. Given Tarena International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tarena International is more favorable than Renovare Environmental.

Summary

Tarena International beats Renovare Environmental on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarena International

(Get Rating)

Tarena International, Inc. operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules. The Kid Training segment provides K-12 education programs. The company was founded by Shao Yun Han in September 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Renovare Environmental

(Get Rating)

Renovare Environmental, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.