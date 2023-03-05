Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.88. 825,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,151. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

