Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Short Interest Down 17.5% in February

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,500 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $512,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 8,912 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $527,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 77,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,579,032.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,713 shares of company stock valued at $578,027 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,834,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,402,000 after purchasing an additional 64,372 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 9.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,296,000 after purchasing an additional 168,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,170,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,534,000 after purchasing an additional 621,967 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ CVLT traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $59.21. 191,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,358. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.89. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $69.16.

A number of analysts have commented on CVLT shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Featured Articles

