Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Up 1.5 %

CMWAY traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.45. 39,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,429. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.96. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $58.14 and a 1 year high of $81.75.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $1.4294 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $91.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

(Get Rating)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, Corporate Centre and Other, and Wealth Management. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.