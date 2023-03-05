Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Short Interest Update

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.02. 346,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,239. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average of $68.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $59.81 and a 12-month high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $69,816.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares in the company, valued at $78,333,866.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $38,813.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $69,816.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares in the company, valued at $78,333,866.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 13,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading

